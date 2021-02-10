In Switch, South Africa to Give Health Workers J&J Vaccine

(Associated Press) – South Africa will start vaccinating front-line health workers next week with a shot that is still in testing — an unorthodox strategy announced Wednesday after officials abandoned plans to use another vaccine that a small study suggests is only minimally effective against the variant dominant in the country. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa would switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and, at least for now, not use Oxford-AstraZeneca’s — which has been heralded as one of the most promising for the developing world because it’s cheaper and does not require freezer storage like some other leading vaccines.