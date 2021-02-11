FDA Updates Guidelines on Ventilator Splitters, Cites Potential Risks

(Medscape) – There may be risks associated with using certain ventilator splitters, and splitters should only be used in situations in which there are no alternatives for invasive ventilation and in accordance with recommendations, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said February 9 in updated guidance to healthcare providers. Ventilator splitters (also known as multiplexing ventilator tubing connectors) divide the gas flow from a single mechanical ventilator to ventilate more than one patient.