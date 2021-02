FDA Grants Emergency Use to Monoclonal Antibody Combo for COVID

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to two monoclonal antibodies in combination for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 for people 12 years and older who test positive. Bamlanivimab and etesevimab (both Eli Lilly) are authorized to treat people with elevated risk for severe disease, including adults over 65 and those with relevant comorbidities