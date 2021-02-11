Arthritis Drug That Helps Covid ICU Patients Has Wider Benefits, Trial Finds

(The Guardian) – A rheumatoid arthritis drug previously found to save lives among intensive care patients with Covid could also help those receiving oxygen on general wards and reduce pressure on the NHS, researchers have found. A trial called Remap-Cap revealed last month that the anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab cut both the risk of death among Covid patients in intensive care and the length of time patients spent in such units. Now the largest trial for Covid treatments in the world, Recovery, has not only supported those findings, but also revealed that tocilizumab could help a wider range of Covid patients.