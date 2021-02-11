Pfizer Vaccine Found to Give Strong Immune Response to New Covid Variants

(The Guardian) – People who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been found to have strong T-cell responses against the Kent and South African variants of Covid, suggesting that the vaccine will continue to protect against serious disease in the coming months. In the first study to test immune responses against the variants circulating in populations, researchers found that although antibody responses against the new variants were blunted, they may still be high enough to protect most people from becoming infected, after a second dose of vaccine has been given.