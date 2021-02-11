The Newest Diplomatic Currency: Covid-19 Vaccines

(The New York Times) – The coronavirus vaccine — one of the world’s most in-demand commodities — has become a new currency for international diplomacy. Countries with the means or the know-how are using the shots to curry favor or thaw frosty relations. India sent them to Nepal, a country that has fallen increasingly under China’s influence. Sri Lanka, in the midst of a diplomatic tug of war between New Delhi and Beijing, is getting doses from both.