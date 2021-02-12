Vaccine Delay in North Macedonia Stirs Political Tension

(Associated Press) – As its neighbors boast of progress in their vaccination programs, North Macedonia is still waiting to deliver its first shot — adding political tension to the tiny nation’s pandemic health crisis, and highlighting difficulties that some countries bordering the European Union are facing. In a statement to The Associated Press, the country’s government on Friday said plans to receive 8,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from neighbor Serbia this week had been held up for “technical reasons” with additional documentation needed for the transfer.