Lack of Covid Data on People with Intellectual Disabilities ‘Comes with a Body Count’
February 12, 2021
(Kaiser Health News) – Early studies have shown that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have a higher likelihood of dying from the virus than those without disabilities, likely because of a higher prevalence of preexisting conditions. While some high-profile outbreaks made the news, a lack of federal tracking means the population remains largely overlooked amid the pandemic.