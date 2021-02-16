The U.S. Bought Rapid Covid-19 Tests to Help Control the Virus. Now Many Are Unused.

(The Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. government distributed millions of fast-acting tests for diagnosing coronavirus infections at the end of last year to help tamp down outbreaks in nursing homes and prisons and allow schools to reopen. But some states haven’t used many of the tests, due to logistical hurdles and accuracy concerns, squandering a valuable tool for managing the pandemic. The first batches, shipped to states in September, are approaching their six-month expiration dates.