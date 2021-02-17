Physician Mothers Experiencing High Rates of Anxiety

(Med Page Today) – Physician mothers are experiencing significant rates of moderate to severe anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis, with frontline workers and informal caregivers reporting the highest rates of anxiety. Of the more than 1,800 respondents surveyed from the Physician Moms Group on Facebook, 41% had scores that put them above the Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7-item scale (GAD-7) cutoff point for moderate to severe anxiety; 18% reported suffering from severe anxiety, reported Elizabeth Linos, PhD, of the University of California Berkeley, and colleagues.