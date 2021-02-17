Bluebird Suspends Studies of Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Following Cancer Diagnosis in Two More Treated Patients

(STAT News) – Bluebird Bio said Tuesday that it has suspended clinical trials involving its gene therapy for sickle cell disease after receiving reports that two patients treated with the one-time therapy were diagnosed with cancer. The trials were placed on “temporary suspension” so that Bluebird can investigate the cancer cases to determine if they were caused by the re-engineered HIV virus used to deliver its gene therapy. No such link has been established yet, the company said.