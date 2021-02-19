Update: St. David’s, Other Hospitals Struggle with Loss of Water Pressure, Heat

(Austin American-Statesman) – Austin hospitals have suffered losses to critical operations — including water and heat — that prompted more than two dozen patients to be transferred to neighboring facilities and others to remain in what some described as near-dire conditions. A compounding issue of low water pressure impacted in some facilities the ability for boilers to generate heat, as temperatures in hallways and patient rooms plummeted.