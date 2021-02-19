Pain and Isolation Are Driving America’s Lockdown Overdose Surge

(Vice) – The pandemic has been an accelerant in a record era for drug overdose deaths. Between May 2019 and May 2020, according to CDC data, more than 80,000 Americans—the highest number ever—died from drug ODs, a rise of nearly 20%. The most pronounced jump in deaths during this period occurred between March and May last year, when COVID-19 lockdowns took effect. Unfortunately, those numbers from early in the crisis are almost certainly going to get much worse.