The Philippines Has Vaccinated Zero Health-Care Workers So Far

(NPR) – In fact, as of this week, not a single health worker in the Philippines has been vaccinated. And the fear and anxiety among these workers has led more than a few to take a leave or quit their jobs during this public health crisis, according to colleagues. The Philippines has roughly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 each day, with more than half million total confirmed cases, second only to Indonesia in the region.