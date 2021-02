Armpit Swelling After COVID-19 Vaccine May Mimic Breast Cancer

(Medscape) – Axillary adenopathy, or swelling under the armpit, has been reported by women after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but it is also a common symptom for breast cancer. Hence, clinicians should consider recent COVID-19 vaccination history in the differential diagnosis of patients who present with unilateral axillary adenopathy, according to a new article.