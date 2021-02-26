Most Severe COVID Tied to Four Cardiometabolic Conditions

(Medscape) – The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States are attributable to four preexisting cardiometabolic conditions, a new study suggests. The authors estimate that among the 906,849 total COVID-19 hospitalizations that had occurred among US adults as of November 2020, 30% were attributable to obesity; 26% to hypertension; 21% to diabetes; and 12% to heart failure. From the data, the investigators estimate that almost two thirds (63.5%) of the hospitalizations were attributable to these cardiometabolic conditions and that those hospitalizations would have been preventable had those conditions not been present.