Sniffing Out COVID for the Miami Heat

(The New Yorker) – Dogs can be trained to sniff out just about anything: bedbugs and black-footed ferrets, firearms and peroxide-based explosives, gourmet fungi, toxic mold, marijuana, malaria, ovarian cancer, even contraband cell phones and child pornography. Last month, the Miami Heat announced that its detection dogs—Abby, Happy (another German shepherd), Magni (Belgian Malinois), and Tina (Dutch shepherd)—had learned to detect the coronavirus.