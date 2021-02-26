As Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Widens, Inequality Lingers

(Undark) – On Wednesday, a plane carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine landed in Accra, Ghana, marking the first global shipment in a plan to deliver 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine, mostly to lower- and middle-income countries, in 2021. The news comes as the global Covid-19 vaccine pool grows, due to increased manufacturing capacity and new vaccines. But, despite that growth, countries continue to jostle for access to the coveted shots. The new initiative that delivered vaccines to Ghana, called Covax, aims to help ensure widespread access to immunization for Covid-19. The World Health Organization, one of the leaders of Covax, describes it as “the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.” But the initiative has already run into funding issues, and the effort faces daunting logistical challenges.