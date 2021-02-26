Canadian Regulator Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine

(ABC News) – Canadian regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for all adults. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna. Health Canada approved the vaccine for use in people 18 and over. Some countries, including France, have authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine only for use in people under 65, saying there is not enough evidence to say whether it works in older adults. Belgium has authorized it only for people 55 and under