FDA Approves Fourth At-Home COVID Test for Emergency Use

(Newsweek) – The Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued emergency use authorization for another at-home COVID-19 test. The agency in a press release described the Quidel Quick-Vue At-Home COVID-19 Test, the fourth one it’s approved since last November, as “another antigen test where certain individuals can rapidly collect and test their sample at home, without needing to send a sample to a laboratory for analysis.” The at-home test will require a prescription from a doctor, for individuals suspected of COVID-19, “within the first six days of symptom onset.”