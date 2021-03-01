Doctors Under Stress from COVID-19 Say They Need Mental Health Services: ‘We’re Human Beings, Just Like Everyone Else’

(Medical Xpress) – Doctors have long faced daunting obstacles to receiving the most basic mental health services, with studies showing that many avoid therapy and counseling due to intense stigma, as well as fear that they will be penalized by supervisors and state medical boards. But now, with COVID-19 adding to their stress, doctors are increasingly pushing back against a “grind” workplace culture that celebrates stamina at the expense of self-care, as well as state medical boards that ask intimidating questions about mental health.