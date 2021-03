Study: Using Cannabis for Migraines Increases Risk for ‘Rebound’ Headaches

(UPI) – Cannabis may provide some relief for the symptoms of migraine, but it may be fleeting because of the potential onset of a “rebound” headache, according to an analysis released Monday by the American Academy of Neurology. People using the drug, which has been shown to reduce the intensity of migraine symptoms, were six times more likely to experience a rebound headache than those who other treatments.