CRISPR Rivals Put Patents Aside to Help in Fight Against Covid-19

(STAT News) – In many countries, it’s possible to walk into a pharmacy and buy a simple, cheap, at-home test that will almost instantly signal a pregnancy. But even now, more than a year after Covid-19 emerged, it’s hard to get such a test for the infection. The standard method of using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique involves complex chemical mixtures and temperature cycling. The teams around Zhang and Doudna began developing an alternative: directly detecting the genetic material of viruses the way bacteria do using a CRISPR system.