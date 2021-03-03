India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Is Found Effective, Boosting National Efforts

March 3, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – India’s Bharat Biotech said its Covid-19 vaccine has proven 81% effective at protecting people in a large clinical trial, a report that could invigorate India’s inoculation drive and vaccine-diplomacy efforts. Bharat Biotech is one of the world’s largest producers of vaccines but is little known outside of the industry. It has been developing a Covid-19 vaccine since the first half of 2020, which New Delhi approved for emergency use this year. India has already administered the vaccine to more than one million people.

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad