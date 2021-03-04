SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies May Protect from Infection, But for How Long?

(Medscape) – SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were associated with protection from infection in a laboratory database study, but the duration of protection is unknown, researchers say. “Being antibody-positive is associated with a lower risk of new infection than being antibody-negative,” Dr. Douglas Lowy of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda told Reuters Health by email. “People who have been infected once are less likely to be infected a second time. However, protection is not complete, so there will be some people who experience another infection.”