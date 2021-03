Team of Bioethicists and Scientists Suggests Revisiting 14-Day Limit on Human Embryo

(Science Daily) – An international team of bioethicists and scientists, led by a researcher at Case Western Reserve University, contends it may be justified to go beyond the standing 14-day limit that restricts how long researchers can study human embryos in a dish. Going beyond this policy limit could lead to potential health and fertility benefits, and the authors provide a process for doing so.