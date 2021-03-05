Using the New Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine to Create Equity and Trust

March 5, 2021

(STAT News) – The Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States is wonderful and welcome news. Its addition dramatically increases the likelihood that all adults will have a chance to be vaccinated before this summer — but only if people are willing to accept any of the three available vaccines. That will happen only if people trust that the different vaccines are being distributed fairly.

