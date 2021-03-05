Ghana Greets Historic Vaccine Delivery with a Dose of Skepticism

(NPR) – Ghana, characterized as a lower middle-income country by the World Bank, received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine — part of an initial 2.4 million doses to be shipped by COVAX in 2021. But it’s one thing to have a supply of vaccines; it’s another to administer them. Nana Kofi Quakyi, research fellow and doctoral candidate at NYU College of Global Public Health, thinks the country can draw from past experience. Ghana has been able to vaccinate up to 90% of its population for various other diseases, Quakyi says.