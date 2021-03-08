Facebook: A Worthy Judge of Medical Info?

(MedPage Today) – Over the past few months, Facebook has used third-party fact-checkers to decide which COVID-19 news stories and op-eds are false or misleading. Recently, one determined that a Wall Street Journal opinion article by Marty Makary, MD, MPH, Johns Hopkins professor and editor-in-chief at MedPage Today, was misleading. Specifically, “Three scientists analysed the article and estimate its overall scientific credibility to be very low,” according to HealthFeedback[dot]org, Facebook’s checker in this instance.