CDC Data Strengthens Link Between Obesity and Severe COVID

(Medscape) – Officials have previously linked being overweight or obese to a greater risk for more severe COVID-19. A report today from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds numbers and some nuance to the association. Data from nearly 150,000 US adults hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide indicate that risk for more severe disease outcomes increases along with body mass index (BMI). The risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization and death associated with obesity was particularly high among people younger than 65.