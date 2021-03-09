Africa CDC Director on the Continent’s Outlook for Vaccinations

(NPR) – Dr. John Nkengasong, the director for the African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, says one reason for the low number of deaths so far is Africa’s young population — the median age there is about 20 years old, and the recovery rate is high. But a year into the pandemic, African countries are met with newer, more complex challenges — like navigating inequities surrounding the vaccine, critical shortages in oxygen and staving off a variant that emerged in South Africa that has already managed to creep into dozens of other countries.