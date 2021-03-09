Paris Hospitals Near Full Capacity as Severe COVID Cases Surge

(Medical Xpress) – Intensive care units at hospitals in the Paris region are nearly saturated with COVID-19 patients, health authorities warned Tuesday, with doctors now putting off non-urgent operations in order to free up more beds. The surge in cases comes ahead of a government crisis meeting Wednesday, with officials hoping to avoid a new lockdown for the capital as the fast-spreading “British” variant of the coronavirus hits France.