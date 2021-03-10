Two Variants May Account for Half of New York City’s Virus Cases, Health Officials Said.

(New York Times) – Genetic analysis suggests that roughly half of coronavirus cases in New York City now are caused by two new forms of the coronavirus, city officials reported on Wednesday. One of the so-called variants, first detected in the city, now accounts for nearly 40 percent of all cases analyzed in local laboratories. The increase in the variant, B.1.526, was so striking that officials said they believed it was more infectious than the original form of the coronavirus.