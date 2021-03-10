Healthcare Workers at Higher Risk for COVID-19 in Community Than on the Job

(UPI) – Healthcare workers may be at higher risk to get COVID-19 when not on the job than they are from exposure to infected patients in their care, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found. Clinicians who reported having contact with a person known or suspected of having COVID-19 in the community are nearly four times as likely to get infected compared to those with no known contact with infected people outside of work, the data showed.