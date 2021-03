‘A Wild Year’: School Nurses Greatly Expand Role with Covid-19 Vaccinations, Contact Tracing

(STAT News) – Now during the Covid-19 pandemic, school nurses have taken on unprecedented responsibilities, including contact tracing and symptom screening. Their role in the pandemic response has only increased as the U.S. vaccine rollout picks up, from sketching out the logistics of school-based sites to immunizing teachers and their communities at large.