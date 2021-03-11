Denmark, Norway and Iceland Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Shots After Blood Clot Reports

(Reuters) – Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Still, the European medicine regulator EMA said the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.