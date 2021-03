Special Report: Insider Alleges Eli Lilly Blocked Her Efforts to Sound Alarms About U.S. Drug Factory

(Reuters) – Mula was a top human resources officer at what was one of America’s largest biotech plants. Over the years, she had been investigating employee complaints about manufacturing problems related to multiple drugs, including the company’s blockbuster diabetes medication, Trulicity, according to internal company documents and email correspondence reviewed by Reuters.