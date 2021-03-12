Countries That Curbed Covid-19 Fast Have Been Slow to Vaccinate

(The Economist) – A USTRALIANS ARE proud of their country’s impressive if stringent handling of the coronavirus pandemic: just over 900 deaths to date out of a population of 25m, with a mere eight or so new cases each day. That achievement is one reason why the scene after the men’s final at the Australian Open tennis tournament late last month shocked so many. In her comments at the presentation of the trophy, before both local spectators and a global television audience, Australia’s tennis chief suggested it was a time for “optimism and hope”, with vaccinations “rolling out in many countries in the world”. Australia’s programme was to begin the following day. Yet instead of cheers, her remarks were drowned out by the boos of anti-vaxxers in the crowd.