A Year of COVID Tied to Big Turnover Among Employed Docs: Survey

(Medscape) – Expect more turnover among employed physicians, says Jackson Physician Search, a leading recruitment firm. And the turmoil in the field is at least partly due to the extra burden the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on clinicians, according to new survey data. Based on survey responses from 400 practicing physicians and 86 administrators of healthcare organizations, a Jackson report finds that 54% of employed doctors are ready to make major career decisions. Of those physicians, 50% said they’re planning to switch employers; 21% are opting for early retirement, and 15% intend to quit medicine. The rest have other plans.