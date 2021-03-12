Delay Surgery by 7 Weeks After COVID Diagnosis, Study Shows

(Medscape) – Seven weeks appears to be the ideal amount of time to delay surgery, when possible, after someone tests positive for COVID-19, researchers in the United Kingdom report. Risk for death was about 3.5 to 4 times higher in the first 6 weeks after surgery among more than 3000 people with a preoperative COVID-19 diagnosis compared with patients without COVID-19. After 7 weeks, the 30-day mortality rate dropped to a baseline level.