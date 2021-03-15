COVID-19 Data Miss a Lot of People–Raising Questions

(NPR) – What does it take to make good data? That’s an important question, especially after a year of watching COVID-19 statistics being lobbed around by the minute. We need good data to see how this year has gone and to know what action to take in the future. Unfortunately, says Dr. Paul Spiegel of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Humanitarian Health, in lower-income countries and among certain at-risk populations, reliable data aren’t always available. So when people cite statistics, much of the world is left out or assigned inaccurate data.