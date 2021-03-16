Pandemic Forcing Girls in South-East Asia and Pacific Out of School and Into Marriage–Study

(The Guardian) – Thousands of adolescent girls across south-east Asia and the Pacific are being forced to leave school and get married instead as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a charity has warned, saying “a generation of girls could be lost”. A new report by Plan International Australia highlighted the importance of secondary education for girls, and detailed the increased risk and long-term impacts of child, early and forced marriage in the region.