Political Role Under Fire in European AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspensions

(Reuters) – The decision by more than a dozen European countries to suspend AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot faced deepening scrutiny on Wednesday, amid concerns the step could undermine public confidence and delay efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic. The role of Germany, and in particular Health Minister Jens Spahn, is in the spotlight after a chaotic round of telephone diplomacy at the start of the week ended with the EU’s biggest states agreeing to put AstraZeneca on hold.