China’s Latest Vaccine Is Made from Hamster Ovary Cells.

(New York Times) – China has approved its fifth Covid-19 vaccine, and it’s made from the ovary cells of hamsters. The vaccine was developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It was developed by a team led by George Gao, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday that the Chinese government had given the shot authorization for emergency use on March 10.