J&J Jab Effective in Countries with Variants: WHO Experts

(Medical Xpress) – The WHO’s expert vaccine advisers on Wednesday recommended Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 jab for use in countries where coronavirus variants of concern are circulating. The World Health Organization gave its seal of approval on Friday to the vaccine, which has the advantages of being a single-shot jab that can be stored at regular refrigeration rather than ultra-cold temperatures.