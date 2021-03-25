A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 25, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 382, no. 25, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Grading Changes for USMLE Step 1 — A Golden Opportunity to Recalibrate Medical Education Priorities” by C.G. Prober
- “Objective Measures Needed — Program Directors’ Perspectives on a Pass/Fail USMLE Step 1” by A.T. Makhoul, et al.
- “‘We Signed Up for This!’ — Student and Trainee Responses to the Covid-19 Pandemic” by T.H. Gallagher and A.M. Schleyer
- “Systematic or Test-Guided Treatment for Tuberculosis in HIV-Infected Adults” by F.-X. Blanc, et al.
- “Observational Study of Hydroxychloroquine in Hospitalized Patients with Covid-19” by J. Geleris, et al.
- “Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Previously Treated HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer” by K. Shitara, et al.
- “Renin–Angiotensin–Aldosterone System Blockers and the Risk of Covid-19” by G. Mancia, et al.
- “Renin–Angiotensin–Aldosterone System Inhibitors and Risk of Covid-19” by H.R. Reynolds, et al.
- “Cardiovascular Disease, Drug Therapy, and Mortality in Covid-19” by M.R. Mehra, et al.