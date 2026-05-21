Treasure Your Attention

(After Babel) – As a social psychologist, I’m used to speaking to academic audiences, making arguments from evidence. This was different. I spoke to the graduates — members of Gen Z — to offer advice about how to flourish in a world of technologies that raise many obstacles to human flourishing. I drew on the class I teach at NYU Stern, called “Flourishing,” which is my favorite class to teach, ever. Over the 12 years of teaching the course, my students and I have found techniques to make us all smarter, emotionally stronger, and more sociable. These are the key changes to increase one’s odds of success in love and in work. And success in love and work is the best validated formula for flourishing. (Read More)