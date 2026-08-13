Chinese Censorship Is Leaking Into Answers From American AI

(WSJ) – ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini unwittingly respond like China’s censored chatbots when asked some sensitive questions

Ask a chatbot in China about Chinese politics, and it will either clam up or echo the official Communist Party line.

New studies show a surprising twist: American artificial-intelligence models are unwittingly doing the same—and researchers say AI companies haven’t done much to fix it.

The unexpected censorship comes in part from how AI models are trained. They act as a giant blender, gobbling up mountains of data across the web, including state-controlled media. That leaves the resulting smoothie with a taste of authoritarian propaganda. (Read More)