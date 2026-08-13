Big Tech Wants to Harvest Your Thoughts

(Wired) – Silicon Valley companies are already working on neurotechnology products that track your brain activity. The next privacy frontier might be the things you only think.

All brain-reading technologies work on the same basic principles: They first record the behavior of neurons when a person is engaged in a particular function, such as speech, language, vision, concentration, and so on, to isolate and interpret where this behavior is happening—predominantly expressed through electrical fields, waves, or ­ pulses—and then work out what it means.

The more invasive the recording equipment, the richer and more detailed the data. (Read More)