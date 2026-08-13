Big Tech Wants to Harvest Your Thoughts
August 13, 2026
(Wired) – Silicon Valley companies are already working on neurotechnology products that track your brain activity. The next privacy frontier might be the things you only think.
All brain-reading technologies work on the same basic principles: They first record the behavior of neurons when a person is engaged in a particular function, such as speech, language, vision, concentration, and so on, to isolate and interpret where this behavior is happening—predominantly expressed through electrical fields, waves, or pulses—and then work out what it means.
The more invasive the recording equipment, the richer and more detailed the data. (Read More)