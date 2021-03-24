A New Edition of The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics Is Now Available
March 24, 2021
The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics (vol. 48, no. 1, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “From Genetics to Genomics: Facing the Liability Implications in Clinical Care” by Gary Marchant, et al.
- “How Can Law and Policy Advance Quality in Genomic Analysis and Interpretation for Clinical Care?” by Barbara J. Evans, et al.
- “Integrating Rules for Genomic Research, Clinical Care, Public Health Screening and DTC Testing: Creating Translational Law for Translational Genomics” by Susan M. Wolf, et al.
- “Key Expert Stakeholder Perceptions of the Law of Genomics: Identified Problems and Potential Solutions” by Fook Yee Cheung, et al.
- “The Streetlight Effect: Regulating Genomics Where the Light Is” by Barbara J. Evans
- “The Implementation Chasm Hindering Genome-informed Health Care” by Kevin B. Johnson, et al.
- “Protecting Participants in Genomic Research: Understanding the “Web of Protections” Afforded by Federal and State Law” by Leslie E. Wolf, et al.
- “General-Purpose Privacy Regulation and Translational Genomics” by William McGeveran and Caroline Schmitz
- “The Future of DTC Genomics and the Law” by Henry T. Greely
- “A Right to Privacy and Confidentiality: Ethical Medical Care for Patients in United States Immigration Detention” by Amanda M. Gutierrez, et al.